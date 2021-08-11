Beyoncé Gave a Rare Peek at All 3 Kids Blue Ivy, Rumi, & Sir in This New Ivy Park Video

The Beyhive finally got a long-awaited glimpse into Beyonce’s growing family. On August 11th, the official Ivy Park Instagram posted a glamorous video of Beyonce and Jay-Z’s their adorable children wearing the new Adidas x Ivy Park collection and there were so many bombshells about how much twins Rumi and Sir and big sister Blue Ivy Carter have all grown up since we last got a peek at Bey and Jay’z offspring.

Related story Cardi B, Beyoncé, & More Stars Who Revealed Their Pregnancies to a Crowd

Ivy Park’s Instagram post (see video HERE) was captioned to announce their new children’s line with the slogan: “The rodeo isn’t just for the grown-ups. Introducing IVY PARK Kids.” Within less than eight hours, the post has accumulated over 130,000 views, and we bet at least half of those were rewatching to get a closer peek at young Rumi.

In this new photoshoot, @Beyonce opens up about her struggles in the spotlight. The singer, actress, and mother looks absolutely stunning as she shares details of her highly-profiled life. https://t.co/cHP5IECu8q — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 10, 2021

Rumi appears only briefly in the video, in Beyoncé’s arms while she’s dressed in matching blue alongside Blue Ivy. In another scene, Blue Ivy and Beyoncé rock a different set of matching looks as they strut down a hallway together, where Blue shows off her adorable new glasses and the fact that she’s almost as tall as her mom now. Finally, towards the end, we get another look at Sir, hamming it up in mom’s arms and looking for all the world like a mini-me of dad Jay-Z.

Beyoncé welcomed her first child Blue Ivy in 2012, then gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir five years later in 2017. It’s hard to believe these kids are now 9 years old and 4 years old, and we’re hopeful that Beyoncé will feature even more of her adorable kids as they grow up.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity kids who are all grown up.

