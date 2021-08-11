Bethenny Frankel Shared an Unreal Photo of Her ‘Zero Filter’ Body at 50 That You Need to See

On August 10th, CEO and Founder of Skinny Girl (yes, and former Real Housewives of New York City star) Bethenny Frankel reminded her followers to always keep it real. For #NationalShapeWearDay, Frankel took to Instagram to post an unfiltered, untouched full-body selfie of herself — and we’re obsessed.

Related story Diane Keaton, Jodie Foster, & More Celeb Women Whose Natural Gray Hair Stunned on the Red Carpet

“If I were a ‘filterer’ I would have gotten rid of my lines and my dark circles, but this is me at 50. #zeroglam #zerofilter,” she wrote on Instagram. “Why do I mention this all the time? Because I think it’s important for young women to know that being flawed is truthful and real, and that filtering yourself into someone fictitious is actually damaging to girls’ and women’s self-esteem. It’s courageous and beautiful to be real at any age.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel)

She ended it by saying, “I realize that fake and filtered sells, but I’m happy over here with my followers who appreciate the difference.❤️”

The post has been showered with love from different stars like Paris Hilton, 90210 alum Jennie Garth, and actress Andrea Logan, all of whom have praised her for her transparency. It’s no secret that face tuning and filtering photos have a damaging effect on people, women especially. A 2018 study from Boston University School of Medicine even confirmed the notion by showing that excessive use of these editing features was linked to a number of mental health concerns.

So when a beautiful star, like Frankel, takes a step like this, it reminds everyone to love who they really are behind the lens. We’ve always loved her and, after this post, we somehow love her even more.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity women over 50 whose bikini photos are blowing our minds.