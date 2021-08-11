Jennifer Aniston May Prefer Her Partner to Have This Career When It Comes to Dating

Jennifer Aniston’s dating has been making headlines for nearly three decades now. Everyone wants to know who the Friends alum seeing, and what exactly she’s looking for in her happily ever after. Well, finally, three years after her infamous divorce from Justin Theroux, she’s ready to date again — according to a new report, that is. And this source says she’s looking at very specific qualities in a potential new partner from what she’s observed with her friends.

Over the years, Aniston been linked in some star-studded romances between ex-husbands Justin Theroux and Brad Pitt and celebrity ex-boyfriends John Mayer and Vince Vaughn. A source told Us Weekly that she’s ready to try again, and this time, she’s been taking notes from her colleagues, Julia Roberts and Sandra Bullock, who are both in healthy, successful relationships with cinematographers — a lower-profile role than the musicians and actors Aniston typically dates.

“Seeing how happy some of her peers are … has really brought it home to Jen that it’s just as possible to find love outside of the Hollywood bubble,” the source told the outlet. “What matters more than anything is to feel happy and appreciated.”

“Jen is way more impressed by guys who are unaffected and have their heads screwed on straight than the flashy, braggy types who are all over Hollywood,” the source added. “What she looks for above everything these days is kindness, humor, and good looks, of course, but more than anything, she’s after chemistry.”

Recent reports claiming that Aniston had been seeing Halle Berry ex Gabriel Aubry may well confirm that Aniston is looking for chemistry above all else, as his role as a model isn’t exactly out of the spotlight. If Aniston can find the guy who checks all her boxes, then we can definitely get behind that.

