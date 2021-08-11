Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton May Be On Better Terms Than Harry & William These Days

While it seems like the tension just keeps mounting amongst key members of the royal family, there are seemingly some bonds that are being mended away from the public eye. Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have reportedly been in touch and the relationship between the royal sisters-in-law is getting to a more positive place. Their respective spouses, brothers Prince William and Prince Harry, are seemingly still struggling to find common ground.

“Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often,” a source shared with Us Weekly. “Meghan and Kate’s relationship was never that close. And now they’re closer than ever and working on their relationship for the sake of the family.”

It’s true that the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex never particularly seemed as close as the public may have thought. In fact, Meghan all but affirmed those suspicions while recounting during her March sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey how Kate unintentionally made Meghan cry the week of her wedding over a disagreement about flower girl dresses. The story was eventually twisted by the British tabloid media, making Meghan out to be the one who made Kate cry, instead.

The apparent catalyst for Kate and Meghan’s renewed relationship, however, seems to be the birth of Meghan and Prince Harry’s daughter, Lilibet Diana. Since welcoming the baby girl, Meghan and Kate have reportedly been in touch and bonding over being moms to their little girls — Kate shares sons Prince George, 8, and Prince Louis, 3, along with daughter Princess Charlotte, 6, with Prince William. Based on this new report as well as previous ones, it seems like the sisters-in-law are, indeed, trying to mend their relationship behind closed doors and maintain a positive rapport while their husbands try to come to an understanding.

