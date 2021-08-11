Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Get Schooled Spotlight Module
Newsletters
Newsletters

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Latest House-Hunting Stop Was This $85 Million Mega-Mansion

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez ASSOCIATED PRESS.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at
Actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
GIGLI, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, 2003,
(dpa) - Musician and actress Jennifer
View Gallery 13 Images

After a birthday trip full of iconic moments — that official Instagram debut; the recreation of the “Jenny From The Block” butt grabBen Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got back to the task at hand: finding a fabulous mansion fit for the multi-hyphenate talent and her twins. Affleck and Lopez were spotted hitting up a few new spots in Beverly Hills recently, and it looks like the house hunt is clearly still on for the “On The Floor” singer. Affleck was right by Lopez’s side while they toured some new homes, including one that sounds too luxurious to be real.

“Bennifer” 2.0 was seen in Beverly Hills checking out a sprawling 38,000 square-foot mansion, per TMZ. The estate is listed at a whopping $85 million, and comes with all of the amenities you can imagine — and some that we frankly never even considered. The humble abode reportedly features 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, an indoor basketball court and boxing ring, a pool and so much more.

The home also features a guest house located on the property, as well as the caretaker’s home. Plus, the mansion comes with enough parking spaces for up to 80 cars. This isn’t the first time that Affleck and Lopez have been spotted house-hunting. In fact, prior to Lopez’s 52nd birthday vacation with Affleck, the two were regularly spotted around the Los Angeles area searching for homes.

Of course, it seemed like Affleck was simply being the supportive partner and helping Lopez find a home where she and her twins could start their new chapter. But the more we see these two touring fabulous mansions together, the more we have to wonder if this wouldn’t be just a home for Lopez, but also for Affleck sometime in the future. For now, though, the twosome are clearly spending as much time together as possible before their fall schedules, appointments, and obligations kick into gear.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity couples who famously broke up and got back together.

Kate Middleton Prince William Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez "Celebrity Couples Who Got Back Together"

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 SheKnows Media, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Business Media, LLC.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad