Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Latest House-Hunting Stop Was This $85 Million Mega-Mansion

After a birthday trip full of iconic moments — that official Instagram debut; the recreation of the “Jenny From The Block” butt grab — Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got back to the task at hand: finding a fabulous mansion fit for the multi-hyphenate talent and her twins. Affleck and Lopez were spotted hitting up a few new spots in Beverly Hills recently, and it looks like the house hunt is clearly still on for the “On The Floor” singer. Affleck was right by Lopez’s side while they toured some new homes, including one that sounds too luxurious to be real.

“Bennifer” 2.0 was seen in Beverly Hills checking out a sprawling 38,000 square-foot mansion, per TMZ. The estate is listed at a whopping $85 million, and comes with all of the amenities you can imagine — and some that we frankly never even considered. The humble abode reportedly features 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, an indoor basketball court and boxing ring, a pool and so much more.

We might have to give credit to @JLo for Ben Affleck's new style. This suited version of Affleck is certainly different than the usual t-shirt and jeans attire he loves to sport. https://t.co/nvEIGpXw8x — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 31, 2021

The home also features a guest house located on the property, as well as the caretaker’s home. Plus, the mansion comes with enough parking spaces for up to 80 cars. This isn’t the first time that Affleck and Lopez have been spotted house-hunting. In fact, prior to Lopez’s 52nd birthday vacation with Affleck, the two were regularly spotted around the Los Angeles area searching for homes.

Of course, it seemed like Affleck was simply being the supportive partner and helping Lopez find a home where she and her twins could start their new chapter. But the more we see these two touring fabulous mansions together, the more we have to wonder if this wouldn’t be just a home for Lopez, but also for Affleck sometime in the future. For now, though, the twosome are clearly spending as much time together as possible before their fall schedules, appointments, and obligations kick into gear.

