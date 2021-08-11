Jennifer Aniston’s Intimate Shirtless Pic of Justin Theroux Is a Surprisingly Sexy Tribute to Her Ex

Even though they divorced in 2017, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have always had a friendly relationship. But this year’s celebration of Theroux’s birthday seems a little extra (extra sexy) this year. The Morning Show star gave her Instagram followers quite a hot look at her ex with two different photos.

The first photo in her Instagram story showed the 50-year-old actor in a black suit with his dog, Kuma, in the background while he looked directly at the camera with a mischievous brow raised. Aniston wrote, “Happy Birthday JT.” He reposted the story with a teddy bear emoji blowing kisses at her name. Her next photo is the one that had tongues wagging because Theroux was shirtless with just a visor on his head while he mugged for the camera. She got even more personal with the message on the second photo, sharing, “Truly one of a kind. LOVE YOU!”

Jennifer Aniston/Instagram.

The friendly exes have always said kind things about each other in the press and that does seem to carry over into their personal lives. “I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard,” Theroux shared with Esquire earlier this year. “She’s a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally. And I’d like to think the same for her.”

Jennifer Aniston/Instagram.

Of course, this over-the-top friendly birthday message comes on the heels of the U.K.’s Closer magazine reporting that Aniston is now dating former Friends co-star David Schwimmer. There has been no confirmation from a U.S. outlet, but we are curious as to whether this rumor will get squashed or confirmed quickly by either star. “After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there,” a source told the outlet. “They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA.”

Aniston could be trying to throw us off by posting an extra-friendly birthday post to Theroux or it could be another rumor nagging the tabloid favorite that just isn’t true. We’ve gone through countless false baby bumps and reunions with Brad Pitt with the 52-year-old actress, so the Schwimmer rumor might be right up that alley. But the one thing Aniston did confirm with all of us is that she and Theroux genuinely appreciate their friendship — and that’s a fact.

