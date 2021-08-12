How to Watch Nicole Kidman’s New Show Nine Perfect Strangers, a Must-Watch For All Big Little Lies Fans

Calling all Big Little Lies fans: your new favorite show is here and it comes in both book and TV form. There’s a whole trio of wonderful people you can thank for this offering and its connections to the BLL universe: First, author Liane Moriarty, whose book Big Little Lies was first picked up by HBO and whose other novel, Nine Perfect Strangers, forms the basis for this new series. Second, there’s Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley (also known — by us — as Michelle Pfeiffer’s husband), who has a writing credit on Nine Perfect Strangers alongside Moriarty herself, guaranteeing the same twists and turns (and snappy comebacks) that made the Monterey drama click. And finally, there’s Nicole Kidman, the star of both BLL and new show Nine Perfect Strangers, and this time, she’s diving even deeper into the world of what rich, troubled people might do to wash away their woes.

Nine Perfect Strangers follows — you guessed it — nine strangers who find themselves at a 10-day wellness retreat together, each there to heal a unique set of woes. The resort director Masha (Nicole Kidman) has promised a transformative experience — but even the most seasoned wellness pros among them couldn’t predict Masha’s unconventional methods. Kidman is joined by Melissa McCarthy as Frances, an inquisitive romance writer, Luke Evans as Lars, a handsome divorce attorney, Manny Jacinto as Yao, Masha’s devoted attendant, Michael Shannon, Regina Hall, Bobby Cannavale, and more.

How to Watch Nine Perfect Strangers

Nine Perfect Strangers will start coming out on Hulu on August 18, when the first three episodes will be released. After that, one episode will be released each week through the end of the eight-episode series. You can watch Nine Perfect Strangers with a Hulu subscription, which has plans starting at $5.99 and includes a 30-day free trial for new users. You should be able to access Hulu on any Android TV, Android, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, PlayStation, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, iPad, iPhone, or Android.

