Meghan Markle Reportedly Ignored This Birthday Gift From Her Dad

Just this week, Meghan Markle celebrated a major milestone — her 40th birthday. In celebration of the day, the Duchess of Sussex surprised her fans with an unexpected video detailing her new 40×40 initiative alongside Melissa McCarthy. And while the royal is all about kindness, we can’t say we’re surprised that Meghan reportedly decided to ignore her dad Thomas Markle’s birthday gift this year. TBH we don’t blame her for a second.

Meghan’s father once again has taken to press to share the news that he sent the royal a bouquet of birthday flowers. Speaking to TMZ, Thomas added that he also sent over a personalized card that read, “Wishing you a happy birthday and brighter days.” And, TMZ reports, according to Thomas, he “didn’t hear a peep from Meghan after he sent the gift” but isn’t bothered.

The bouquet itself is said to have been curated to feature a dozen red roses with two yellow ones in the middle — in honor of Meghan and Prince Harry’s two children, Archie and Lilibet. Meghan’s dad told the outlet that he made an effort to incorporate his grandchildren in the gift as he would like to be part of their lives.

While this is seemingly a nice gesture, we can’t help but wonder why Thomas has, once again, gone out of his way to give the public an opportunity to bash his daughter. It’s one step forward and two steps back, people! It seems to us that if Thomas really wanted to work on his relationship with his daughter he’d be better off not speaking to the press about the intimate details of their family — and do the difficult work required in private, without updating the press of his every move.

Meghan has a valid reason for not wanting to let her dad be completely involved in her life. And now that she has two little ones of her own, we’d imagine she is extra cautious about who she is letting in.

