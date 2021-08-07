Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Says There’s More to Her Than Being Just a ‘Rich Kid’

It’s always exciting to see celebrity kids grow up and forge a path of their own separate from their parent’s fame. For Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon, that’s exactly what she’s worked so hard to achieve from a young age. And let’s just say, landing the cover of the September issue of Vogue alongside supermodels Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber is the perfect way to commemorate all of Leon’s impressive gigs this year. Make no mistake, Lourdes Leon is a star of her own, and she wants everyone to recognize her talent.

“People think I’m this talentless rich kid who’s had everything given to her, but I’m not,” the 24-year-old model told Vogue. In fact, Leon has made great strides to stand independent from her superstar mama. Speaking to Vogue, she explained that she paid for college herself and made the decision to live in Bushwick, Brooklyn, so she can “disappear into its polyglot creative community.” Yep, Leon has fully embraced her artistic side, and it has transcended into every project she has taken on.

It’s understandable that Lourdes Leon wants to make it crystal clear that her success is not traced back to her mother. After all, when your mom is a Grammy-winning icon, it’s impossible to not feel like you’re living in her shadow. Luckily, Lourdes Leon can stand her own and has continually shown off what she can do. And if her art didn’t speak for itself, Leon is more than happy to set the record straight herself.

We have a feeling this is the beginning of a lineup of Vogue covers in Leon’s future, and we can’t wait to see what she does next.

