Heidi Klum’s Living Her Best Pink Bikini Life in Latest Capri Vacation Photos

We don’t know how Heidi Klum looks better and better in each photo she posts from her Capri, Italy vacation, but she’s managing to do it really well. Her latest carousel of photos on Instagram has us stepping up our workout regimen because her fitness level is outrageous.

And of course, we get it — she’s a supermodel and genetically blessed, but we can also applaud her for looking so fabulous at 48 years of age. The images are everything you would expect from a professional when it comes to sexy vacation photos — perfect lighting, wind and a bikini that makes a statement. Klum’s pink bikini not only fits flawlessly on her, but it’s also the gold body chain she accessorized it with that puts the swimsuit over the top. It hugs every curve and makes it look extra special. Klum simply captioned the photos, “Buon giorno.”

The America’s Got Talent judge has always made her health a top priority, but she had to shift her thinking when she moved into her 40s. “Your metabolism definitely changes when you turn 40,” she told Women’s Health Magazine in 2017. “I always thought, ‘That’s not going to happen to me.’ But it is happening to me. If I indulge more, I have to exercise more. I’ve figured out what works for me.”

And even in Italy, Klum is indulging in carbs — just in moderation, even if it’s hard to resist all of the time. “[I was] out for dinner recently, and truffles are in season,” she revealed. “I had to have the truffle pizza and the truffle pasta. So it’s not like I don’t [indulge], just not all the time.” So it’s good to know that the supermodel reaches for the breadbasket every once in a while, but she’s smart not to be eating the entire thing like we like to do. So maybe we should take a health tip or two from Klum because whatever she’s doing is working well, like really well.

