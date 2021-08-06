Jennifer Aniston Reveals Why She Cut Off People In Her Life Who Weren’t Vaccinated

We would count ourselves lucky to have a pal like Jennifer Aniston, mostly because she understands that putting the health and safety of others first should be one of our top priorities. The Friends alum got very candid in a new profile, where she revealed that she had actually cut people out of her life amid the coronavirus pandemic because they chose not to get vaccinated. After receiving some backlash, Aniston didn’t hesitate to double down and explain why she made her decision.

It all started during Aniston’s profile with InStyle for the outlet’s September 2021 issue. “I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate,” she told the outlet. “I feel it’s your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we’re not all podded up and being tested every single day. It’s tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don’t feel based in anything except fear or propaganda.”

@jenniferaniston Instagram Story on why she cut people out of her life for not getting vaccinated @jenniferaniston/Instagram

In the time since that interview was published, Aniston sent out a response to critics of her choice, notably one very clear statement on her Instagram Story. “Because if you have the variant, you are still able to give it to me. I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital and or die,” she wrote. “BUT I CAN give it to someone else who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition) — and therefore I would put their lives at risk.”

Adding emphasis to her statement, Aniston wrote “THAT is why I worry. We have to care about more than just ourselves here.” If her initial remarks weren’t clear enough, Aniston definitely let her fans and Instagram followers know where she stands when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine. The actress was totally comfortable spelling out exactly why she chose to make her decision, and if her choice is prioritizing her health and the wellbeing of her friends and loved ones, then that’s something we can get behind.

