Princess Diana’s Voice Coach Says Prince William Is Just Like His Mother in Only One Way

There are often a lot of comparisons made between Prince Harry and his late mother, Princess Diana, talking about how similar they are in personality and their worldly perspectives. But there’s one royal insider who thinks Prince William has inherited a wonderful personality trait from Diana that not many people talk about enough — and it’s sweet to hear how big of a compliment it is.

With a new In Their Own Words episode airing PBS on Sunday, August 8 about Princess Diana, SheKnows’ Louisa Ballhaus spoke with Diana’s former vocal coach, Stewart Pearce, about the similarities between mother and son. When Pearce was asked whether he sees William and wife Kate Middleton carrying out Diana’s legacy like Harry and Meghan Markle, he had insightful perspective on the situation. “Do I see the impetuosity of wonder in William? No, not in the slightest,” he shared. “I don’t think what he’s doing is inspirational in the true sense of the word inspirational. But we haven’t seen anything yet.”

But carrying out Diana’s mission hasn’t been where the Duke of Cambridge’s interests lay, that’s always been a passion of Prince Harry’s. But Pearce dove a bit deeper to explain where he sees William making his mark just like Diana did — in his parenting style. “He’s still a very young man, you know, and he’s got these wonderful children, obviously, and he’s being such a wonderful — whenever we see photographs of him with the children, I think, God, I wish I had a father like that, you know, which is beautiful,” he said. “Now, that’s where we see Diana’s love that pours through William.“

That’s one of the highest compliments anyone could receive because being a present and loving parent is something Diana always prided herself on. We’ve seen William being protective of Prince George in the public eye and making sure he isn’t feeling the pressure as an heir to the throne too soon. And that is a big step away from how he was raised by his father, Prince Charles, and the royals’ traditional hands-off approach to parenting. William emulating his mother in this way will only shine through his children — and it’s a lovely way to honor Diana’s legacy.

