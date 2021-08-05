Kate Bosworth Just Announced a Unique Approach to Her Breakup From Husband Michael Polish

Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish are ending their marriage after almost eight years together, but the actress took a sweet approach in saying goodbye to their relationship. While separating is never easy, maybe her way of looking back at all of the good times they had together is the best way to start a new chapter.

She posted a black-and-white image of them on Instagram smiling and kissing at the same time — looking blissfully in love. But as we know, social media never tells the full story. Bosworth kicked off the lengthy caption with moments that were special to them from meeting 10 years ago on the film, Polish wrote and directed and she starred in, Big Sur. “The beginning is often the best part of love. Fireworks, magnets, rebellion — the attraction,” the actress poetically wrote. “The onset signals a wide open expanse of possibility.”

But then she starts to dig deep and the harder part of her message begins. “Inherently we fear an ending. To lose what you have because you got what you wanted,” she continued. “To be attached to the expectation of the outcome. The great Unknown.” Bosworth then lets her followers know that she and Polish are choosing “not to fear but instead, to love.” And she understands that not everyone will get why they are splitting up or choosing this path in their breakup. But for them? “This is truth,” she wrote.

After a decade together, they are moving on, but Bosworth wants her fans to know that their “hearts are full. And while they do love each other, it’s not the same type of love as the day they held hands and married each other — it’s both romantic and sad all at once. “In the process of letting go, we have come to acknowledge that our love will never end. The connection does not simply disappear,” she added. “The love deepens, the heart expands.”

Bosworth, like many Hollywood celebrities, is trying to find healthier paths when a marriage comes to an end. Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin might have led the way with their “conscious uncoupling” in 2016, and at the time it seemed so strange. But the path to winding down one chapter and starting another chapter doesn’t have to be so dramatic and stressful — and it looks like that’s what Bosworth and Polish are choosing. What happens when we reach the end of something and realize… we are just at the beginning,” she summed up. “This is love.”

