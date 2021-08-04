Meghan Markle’s Birthday Video Included a Glimpse at Daughter Lilibet You Probably Missed

Even though Meghan Markle is the one who should be receiving gifts for her 40th birthday, she left fans with a royal treat in the birthday video she created with Melissa McCarthy (and no, it’s not the Prince Harry cameo). If you look with a close eye, you will catch a glimpse of the newest member of the family: Lilibet Diana.

In the clip, fans get the opportunity to see the most revealing look at the interior of Meghan and Harry’s Montecito, California home. In addition to her beagle, Guy, snoozing on his dog bed in the background and a stack of her New York Times best-selling children’s book, The Bench, there are a few family photos that Page Six noticed give us our first look at their daughter. The quick shot comes right at the beginning of the video on the Archewell site where a small, gold picture frame with three photos is to the right of her laptop.

Meghan Markle's 40th birthday video with Melissa McCarthy had a super sweet cameo from her husband, Prince Harry. ♥️ https://t.co/fTk4aTPhZN — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 4, 2021

The images appear to be black and white with the first one on the left being a shot of the family, the middle photo of Harry sweetly kissing baby Lilibet and the final picture is of Meghan hugging two-year-old Archie, per Page Six. Just above the triptych is a color shot of Archie, whose red hair (just like dad’s) is on full display. The family has kept a relatively low profile since their move to the U.S., so fans are clamoring for any insight into what the Sussex children look like.

Meghan’s 40×40 project is being launched in honor of her milestone birthday to “help women regain confidence and rebuild their economic strength” as they re-enter the workforce after the pandemic through mentorship. “For my birthday, I have asked 40 friends, activists, athletes, artists and world leaders to help kick off a global effort by contributing 40 minutes of mentorship to support women re-entering the workforce,” she said on the Archewell website.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have continued to mark major family moments through acts of charity and service. It’s a hallmark of their partnership and one that will likely continue as the Archewell Foundation grows. We love to see them thriving, both personally and professionally, and we appreciate the tiny glimpses we get into their sweet, young family.

