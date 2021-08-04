Christina Haack Is Well Aware That People Have Problems With Her New Boyfriend Joshua Hall

Christina Haack is ready to live life on her own terms and she doesn’t need the feedback from some of her negative followers. On Tuesday, she posted a loving photo of her snuggling with new boyfriend Joshua Hall, but it was her caption that had some stern words for those who don’t agree with her romantic choices.

She sweetly started by referring to Hall and the time they are spending together, writing, “Summer nights with my number 1️⃣. ❤️” But then Haack took a left turn, most likely out of frustration for having to referee the comments about her new love. She explained that she didn’t “want to waste any mins [sic] of my life blocking negative people” and she will likely shut off the comments feature on her Instagram page if this continues.

“People are way too concerned about other people’s lives,” she continued. “They spend so much time judging others to avoid working on their own s**t. Judgment is like a mirror – what we dislike in others is what we dislike in ourself.” The HGTV star has been battling a lot of drama from several different angles in her life lately. If it isn’t her followers chiming in about her personal life, it’s been a volatile verbal tirade from ex-husband Tarek El Moussa on the set of their show, Flip or Flop. The mom-of-three is just looking for a bit of peace in her life and she’s going to find it through “love.”

For now, Haack has wisely limited her comments on her social media account, which will, hopefully, offer her a mental health break from the naysayers. She summed up, “Life is short. Do what you love with the ones you love. For me, that’s Josh, my kids and a few close friends and co-workers. ✌🏼.”

