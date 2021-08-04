Britney Spears Is Showing Off Her Sexiest Target Bikinis Ahead of Her 40th Birthday

With so much finally going right in her life, it’s no wonder Britney Spears has been sharing new videos and posts of her most authentic self on social media. The “Toxic” hitmaker has been giving her fans so much content, with updates on how her conservatorship battle is going and more. But her latest post shows Spears rocking one of her favorite looks: a sassy two-piece, which she happened to get at Target.

In the video, Spears swayed her hips back and forth to Dua Lipa’s hit tune “Levitating” while showing off two of her favorite looks. One featured Spears in a classic, bright red bikini, while the other seemed to be a new addition to her swimsuit collection. The second style was a cute baby blue two-piece with white strips and white string halter tie detail. Spears fashioned the look with a black choker and a delicate necklace, along with a pair of shades and a fabulous sun hat.

“My favorite new baby blue bathing suit I wore in Maui is from [Target],” Spears began her caption. “Girls, you gotta go there cause their suits are bomb,” she added. Finally, Spears reminded us that she has a major milestone birthday coming up this December, and confessed that just because she’s getting older, that doesn’t mean she’ll be changing her effervescent style. “Psss I’m going to be 40 this year and as Debbie says in This Is 40 … I’m not ready to shop at old lady stores.”

