Heidi Klum Looks So Loved Up in These 2nd Anniversary Photos With Husband Tom Kaulitz

The hottest place to be this summer is Capri, Italy, where all of the A-list stars are spending their free time on superyachts and looking generally fabulous. Heidi Klum has been over there with husband Tom Kaulitz and daughter Leni Klum hitting the red carpet and taking in gorgeous views, but the supermodel is also there for a very special reason.

Klum and her musician hubby are celebrating their second wedding anniversary, so she shared a throwback photo of their wedding day in Capri, along with their 2021 festivities. The 2019 image shows the America’s Got Talent judge in her wedding dress standing next to an ecstatic Kaulitz. She captioned the black-and-white photo, “Happy anniversary my L❤️VE,” along with more heart emojis than we can count. The 2021 picture is so hot and steamy, we could feel the heat all the way from another continent. It looks like they celebrated the entire night in bed and still are under that hypnotic sex haze.

The couple also spent the night dancing away on the yacht as a band played the Four Seasons’ classic, “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You.” And if the posts couldn’t get any sappier (and we love it), Klum captioned the slow-dance video, “One of your sweetest promises to me ….. is to ALWAYS dance with me ❤️.”

And what is the magic behind making this relationship work for Klum after being married three times before Kaulitz? “He’s really game for anything,” she told People in 2019. “We’re very similar that way. He enjoys life and is very generous. He’s super kind. I just found my partner finally, you know?” Klum’s happiness radiates through anytime she talks about her husband of two years, and we are so happy that the duo is so blissfully in love.

