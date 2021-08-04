Meghan Markle’s 40th Birthday Video With Melissa McCarthy Includes the Sweetest Prince Harry Cameo

It’s totally normal to get presents on your birthday, but we’re pretty sure that Meghan Markle gave a lot of people an incredible gift with the initiative she announced as she turned 40 years old. The Duchess of Sussex shared a video to the official Archewell Foundation website, which featured the royal and pal Melissa McCarthy chatting about Meghan’s new 40×40 initiative. The entire video was so fun and sweet, and highlighted Meghan’s philanthropic mindset, while also showing viewers that Prince Harry has a talent we honestly didn’t expect to see!

But let’s start at the beginning: when you have someone like two-time Oscar nominee Melissa McCarthy on your video call, which you can watch here, you know you’re bound for a laugh. The actress donned her finest gloves and a sun hat while chatting with Meghan about matching tattoos, peaceful photos under trees, and potential soirees on a yacht. The conversation shifted, however, to Meghan’s surprise for her 40th.

“Because I’m turning 40, I’m asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who’s mobilizing back into the workforce,” Meghan explained to McCarthy. A statement from the Duchess of Sussex’s office further explained the initiative. “With this time, I hope they each help someone advance a professional life on her own terms, and, I hope that they inspire countless others to give 40 minutes of their time as well.”

Melissa was fully onboard with the plan — sun hat included, of course. As the video wrapped up, some hilarious bloopers were revealed that included Prince Harry. While Meghan was chatting with the Bridesmaids star, Harry could just be seen juggling outside. McCarthy could hardly keep it together and burst out laughing — along with pretty much everyone else.

The Duchess of Sussex’s creative idea to give back on her 40th birthday is quite inspiring, as tens of millions of women who stepped away from their jobs during the pandemic, try to get back to their careers. We cannot wait to see this initiative flourish, and if we could make a request for more Prince Harry juggling videos, that would be pretty great, too!

