Michelle Obama’s Birthday Wish to Barack Obama Gets at What She Values Most About Her Husband

It’s former President Barack Obama’s 60th birthday on Wednesday and wife Michelle Obama celebrated her husband’s milestone year. The social media post included a photo that really gave her followers an inside look at her family, along with a sweet message on his big day.

The picture showed Barack snuggling in with daughter Sasha Obama, 20, but giving her bunny ears with his two fingers pointed up behind her head. Sasha mugged for the camera while older sister Malia Obama, 23, gave a goofy face and a thumbs up. Michelle didn’t join in any of the hilarity, but she did offer up her gorgeous smile in the photo. It’s a fun candid look at the former First Family, who genuinely seem to enjoy each other’s company.

Of all of your accomplishments, I know that being a present, loving father to our girls tops them all. Thank you for never letting the weight of the world get in the way of being a wonderful husband and father. Happy 60th birthday, @BarackObama! 💕 pic.twitter.com/hbbMhnUqQ6 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 4, 2021

Michelle also made sure to honor Barack with a message the encapsulates what their family is all about: love. “Of all of your accomplishments, I know that being a present, loving father to our girls tops them all,” she wrote on Twitter. “Thank you for never letting the weight of the world get in the way of being a wonderful husband and father. Happy 60th birthday, @BarackObama!”

While the 44th president is hopefully enjoying his birthday, he won’t be celebrating with a big birthday bash on Friday. According to The New York Times, the over 400-person guest list has been cut due to rising concerns with the Delta variant. “Due to the new spread of the Delta variant over the past week, the President and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends,” Obama’s spokesperson Hannah Hankins said in a statement to the outlet. “He’s appreciative of others sending their birthday wishes from afar and looks forward to seeing people soon.”

So Barack will still get to celebrate his birthday, but in a much smaller, safer way. Happy 60th birthday, Barack Obama!

