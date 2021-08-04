President Joe Biden Draws the Line on Friendship with Governor Andrew Cuomo, Calls for His Resignation

President Joe Biden is putting politics and friendship aside when it comes to Tuesday’s report on the sexual harassment allegations against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The nearly five-month investigation found the 11 women, who came forward in telling their stories, to be both credible and having evidence of witness testimony and materials to back up their claims. Once the news hit the Oval Office, Biden took a stance on the issue.

Related story 10 Times Donald Trump Has Talked About Women's Looks, Because Apparently Mar-a-Lago Has No Mirrors

While he has yet to take a deep dive into the report, per NPR, he told the press, “I think he should resign.” After years of friendship, dating back to father Mario Cuomo’s time in the governor’s office, Biden isn’t interested in protecting a fellow Democrat or his loyalty after the damning evidence was presented on Tuesday. Cuomo even used a photo of Presidents Biden and Obama hugging hurricane victims to show that that is what people in positions of power do. It’s dicey way to defend oneself, and Biden chimed in with a bottom-line response, “Look, I’m not going to flyspeck this. I’m sure there were some embraces that were totally innocent, but apparently the attorney general decided there were some that weren’t.”

Governor Cuomo Responds to Independent Reviewer Report: https://t.co/sgPuPEDXRU — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 3, 2021

The 165-page report outlined the infractions committed by the Governor, per New York State Attorney General Letitia James and the independent investigation, “Specifically, we find that the Governor sexually harassed a number of current and former New York State employees by, among other things, engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching, as well as making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women.”

Cuomo attempted to defend himself again in a pre-taped video released after the report was made public. “Politics and bias are woven throughout all of this,” he said in the clip. “One would be naive to think otherwise, and New Yorkers are not naive.” But the evidence presented by investigation doesn’t leave many stones unturned and it’s going to be hard for him to stay in office with Biden and other Democratic leaders calling for his resignation.

With a 2022 gubernatorial election up ahead, Cuomo is standing firm on his decision to remain in office and run again for his fourth term. But with longtime political pals like the President casting aside their friendship, he may have no choice but to tender his resignation.

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who have run for office.

