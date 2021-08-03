Charlize Theron Gave a Rare Peek at Her 2 Daughters in This Family Video From Their Vacation

We don’t get the opportunity to see Charlize Theron’s kids very often, she keeps them shielded away from the public eye. But what a rare treat it was to see the Oscar-winning actress enjoying a well-deserved vacation with her two daughters, Jackson, 9, and August, 6, which she shared with her Instagram followers on Tuesday.

The video showed the family of three teetering on the edge of a yacht at an undisclosed tropical location. The slow-motion clip captures every moment of their big jump from the boat with Theron tightly gripping each daughters’ hands. The trio hit the gorgeous blue waters with a big splash as August popped up first, thanks to the buoyancy of her life jacket. The actress sweetly captioned the video, “Me and my girls 4 life 💜.”

Theron has often talked about raising her two young girls as a single mother and shared with Today in 2018 that she has “the worry that every other mother has out there.” She’s making sure the girls are “safe” and living “their full potential.” The F9: The Fast Saga star has also learned a lot from Jackson and August claiming it has taught her “to be patient on a level that’s so unthinkable.” She gratefully said, “My girls give me a run for my money, and I think it was meant to be. They were exactly who was meant to be in my life.”

From the looks of the vacation video, Theron and her two daughters are having the best summer of their lives. And we are lucky to catch a glimpse of how quickly her girls are growing up — and learning to be adventurous under the watchful eye of mom.

