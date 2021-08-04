Oprah Winfrey Has Been Reading This Book All Summer Long — & It’s 40% Off on Amazon

Even though summer is winding down, there’s still time to dive into a new book, and we have the perfect suggestion that has Oprah Winfrey’s seal of approval. The famed producer and journalist has absolutely loved reading The Sweetness of Water throughout the past few months, and it’s still a #1 best seller on Amazon! But it gets better — you can actually buy a copy of your own for 40% off on Amazon, too.

Related story Reese Witherspoon's August Book Club Pick Is Currently Amazon's #1 Best Seller — & It's 20% Off

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Amazon Amazon.

The novel, beautifully written by Nathan Harris, tells two parallel stories: one features the story of brothers Prentiss and Landry saving money to make the journey north after gaining their freedom following the executive order of the Emancipation Proclamation. The other tale chronicles the secret love affair of two Confederate soldiers. The book is also New York Times best seller, and Oprah couldn’t rave about it enough when she announced it as her book club’s selection back in June.

The Sweetness of Water $16.80 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Upon announcing The Sweetness of Water as her book club’s next read, Oprah praised Nathan Harris for the way in which he wrote his characters and for writing a book that still ties into so many of the struggles and injustices we are facing today. Over the course of the summer, Oprah has held discussions on the chapters of the novel and even chatted with Harris himself to discuss the themes and nuances of his writing process. This novel seems too good to pass up, so get your copy today!

Before you go, click here to check out children’s books starring girls of color.