Reese Witherspoon’s August Book Club Pick Is Currently Amazon’s #1 Best Seller — & It’s 20% Off

The summer season might be winding down, but you still have plenty of time to squeeze in one more summertime read before fall. Luckily Reese Witherspoon just unveiled her book club‘s “obsession-worthy” pick for the month of August — and it’s already a #1 best seller on Amazon. Even better, you can get the novel for 20% right now!

Witherspoon’s book club selected Andrea Bartz’s thrilling novel We Were Never Here, and the actress is already raving about this page-turner. “Ooooh, this is a good one,” Witherspoon gushed about the novel in the below Instagram video. “As a rule of thumb, coverups are good for the beach, but horrible if we’re talking about a dead backpacker on your hotel room floor. As you might have guessed, our latest Pick is less floral sarong, and more girl friendship gone terribly wrong,” the book club’s official Instagram account writes of the novel.

A new, hardcover version of the novel is already available on Amazon, and it’s well worth the price. At 20% off, you can snag this thriller for just $21.49 and fully dive into this tense caper about a back-packing trip with “deadly consequences.” Who said that the end of summer couldn’t be full of excitement? You can buy We Were Never Here today!

