Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Quietly Confirmed They Welcomed Their First Child Together

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander have one of the most private Hollywood marriages around — and that policy is going to continue now that they have a child together. Now, most people didn’t even know the Oscar-winning actress was even pregnant because their personal life is not for public consumption, but new photos from The Mega Agency show that the rumors about the couple starting a family are true.

This clear separation between their public and private life has been clear ever since they met on the set of The Light Between Oceans in 2014. By the time the movie came out two years later, and they were doing press together to promote the film, they were in love, but certainly not talking about it. “I think we’ve made a clear statement that we keep certain things just between us,” Vikander told Entertainment Weekly when asked about their working together while they were dating. “It was very easy to unite, but that’s quite personal.” Fassbender added, “Each to their own. I’m not going to talk about my private life with a total stranger, unless I feel like I need to. Why would I? I don’t.”

And that’s a strict policy they haven’t wavered from ever since. It’s rare to see them on a red carpet together, and after marrying in 2017, they make their home in Lisbon, Portugal, far away from the prying paparazzi’s camera lenses. It makes raising a child and giving them the freedom to be a regular kid that much easier. They aren’t putting the baby’s face all over social media, and they certainly aren’t registering the child’s name on Instagram for all of the world to see.

Instead, Fassbender is spending time with the baby while his wife works on Irma Vep in Paris, France, where the paparazzi are on the prowl for those coveted shots. But remember, the duo was always going to do it their way, not the way Hollywood publicists would like them to do. “I always imagine myself to one day have a family,” said in 2016 while promoting The Light Between Oceans in 2016, per Reuters. Well, that day is here, but it is none of our business.

