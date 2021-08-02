Heidi Klum & Daughter Leni Klum Brought Their Supermodel Power to This Gala Red Carpet in Italy

If you haven’t realized it by now, every celebrity appears to be vacationing in Capri, Italy right now — and we are adding Heidi Klum and her daughter, 17-year-old Leni Klum, to that list. The dynamic duo attended the LuisaViaRoma UNICEF Gala on Saturday, July 31 and they looked spectacular in their evening wear.

Heidi, who is pretty much ageless at this point, donned a sparkling silver Elie Saab gown with the perfect high-slit to show off her toned and tanned legs. Leni stole the show in a golden Versace dress with a plunging back that even mom chose to honor with a moment on her Instagram page. But what’s so striking about this mother-daughter pair is how much they look alike. With their similar blonde-flowing locks to their supermodel physiques, it’s like going back to Heidi’s early modeling days when we look at Leni.

Heidi has always been protective of her daughter going into the modeling industry. She’s supportive of her dreams, but she was cautious enough to make her wait until she was 16 years old to pursue it as a career. “She’s old enough now,” the former Victoria’s Secret model told People. “I always thought she was too young. We always also decided to keep the children out of the public eye. But she’s driving a car now, she’s 16, so I figured if you can do that, you can also model now if this is what you wish to do.”

Giving Leni the green light doesn’t mean that mom isn’t worried, though — she’s keeping an eye on Leni. “Obviously, as a mother, [I want my] child to do what she wants to do. The industry is great and I love it and I’ve been in it for over 20 years, but it’s also, it’s a lot of traveling, it’s different,” she continued, “You have to be a strong person, especially as a woman you have to be very strong.”