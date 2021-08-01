Alex Rodriguez & Melanie Collins Keep Everyone Guessing About Their ‘Just Friends’ Status

Alex Rodriguez is certainly living it up for his 46th birthday celebration after keeping the same planned itinerary as ex Jennifer Lopez during their Mediterranean vacation. While we know Lopez is happily involved with Ben Affleck, it’s the former baseball player who is keeping us guessing about his relationship status with NFL sideline reporter Melanie Collins.

Even though sources have been giving the age-old line that the duo is “just friends,” new photos emerged on Page Six (with Collins in a sexy, blue bikini) that have us questioning if it’s something more. The group, including country singer Jessie James Decker and her husband, former NFL star Eric Decker, have been cruising around Ibiza, Spain, but we notice that Rodriguez and Collins are often situated near each other. Is it completely platonic or something a little bit more in a very romantic setting?

And maybe that’s the point of all of this since A-Rod doesn’t have to be dating anyone after his split from JLo, but he might us to think that he and Collins are enjoying a fun summer fling. Rodriguez certainly knows how to craft a PR moment — he and Lopez were always so good at it. With the paparazzi going nuts over Bennifer 2.0, perhaps Rodriguez is giving us a little media-savvy game of his own.

We will have to see if this “just friends” vacation buddy carries back to the U.S. as Rodriguez is expected to be on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball for Sunday, Aug. 1. It looks like his fabulous holiday is over — but those new photos sure have us guessing.

