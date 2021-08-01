Sarah Michelle Gellar Slays Hot-Mom Summer in Sexy Black One-Piece Bathing Suit

We are adding Sarah Michelle Gellar to the hot-mom summer list as celebrities continue to share their seasonal fashions — and we love this black one-piece swimsuit on her. The 44-year-old actress also added a bit of parenting humor to the Instagram bathroom selfie that a lot of moms and dads can relate to.

The photo shows the former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star looking fresh-faced as she poses in front of the mirror. Her bathing suit has a plunging V-shape in the front and high-cut sides to flaunt her fit physique. She captioned the image, “No one is full of more false hope then [sic] a parent that brings a chair to the beach. Or a book.” As a mom to daughter Charlotte Grace, 11, and son Rocky James, 8, with husband Freddie Prinze Jr., she probably had her hands full of ocean activities like swimming in the water and running around on the sand.

Gellar has also been inspired by BFF Selma Blair’s multiple sclerosis diagnosis when it comes to parenting because she’s given the Foodstirs founder “the strength” to be more present with her two kids. “There are times when I’m tired and my child wants to play one more round of trains,” she explained Us Weekly. “The last thing I want to do is get on the floor and build another train. I think to myself, ‘What Selma would do to be able to just get on the floor and build trains.’”

That might be the strategy she put into good use at the beach, too. Gellar probably had a blast with her two tweens, enjoyed the sun and created lasting memories — all while slaying hot-mom summer at the same time.

