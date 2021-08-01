Meghan Markle Reportedly Throwing a ‘Low-Key’ 40th Birthday with an Oprah Winfrey Touch

Meghan Markle is getting set to turn 40 on Wednesday and she is reportedly throwing a party to celebrate the milestone birthday. The festivities will likely include many of the A-list celebs who live in the Montecito, California area, where Meghan and Prince Harry have settled in — and there will be one major Oprah Winfrey touch.

Related story Meghan Markle’s Favorite Flattering Jeans Are $79 Off at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale & Selling Out Fast

The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly hired Oprah’s favorite party planner, Colin Cowie, to throw a “low-key” party for 65 guests on their property, per The Mirror. Given their close friendship, it’s no wonder Meghan looked to the talk show host as to who would help her organizes the soirée amid her maternity leave. “Megan wants a small gathering. About 65 people are invited, her closest friends and family,” a source told the U.K. publication. “Colin was recommended to her by Oprah who always puts on fabulous parties.”

One look at the Colin Cowie Lifestyle website, and we know that Meghan’s 40th birthday celebration will be no ordinary event. The designer describes his work as “creating bespoke, luxury experiences worldwide,” so we are expecting something spectacular (and maybe not as “low-key” as we think). With Cowie helming events for stars like Tom Cruise, Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lopez, it’s likely that no expense will be spared.

The insider is also revealing that Harry specially ordered a cake from a small Santa Barbara business, Posies & Sugar, a bakery that “love[s] to create custom treats,” so that will be one of the delicious items on the menu. Cowie is reportedly making sure that the rest of the food and wine come from local farms and vineyards as well. We can just feel the Oprah touches all over this birthday party — and we are pretty sure the talk show host scored one of those exclusive invites to the celebration.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Click here to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s complete relationship timeline.

