Tarek El Moussa Brings Fiancée Heather Rae Young to Set Amid Christina Haack Flip or Flop  Fight

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack headed back to their HGTV Flip or Flop last Thursday after a heated blow-up a few weeks ago made headlines. El Moussa didn’t return alone, though, he brought backup: finacée Heather Rae Young, per People. We wonder if she was there to soften the probably tense atmosphere when he was face-to-face with his ex-wife.

Related story Sophie, Countess of Wessex Picked a Bad Time to Discredit Oprah As Royal Family Racism Sees New Scrutiny

The verbal altercation occurred two weeks ago when Haack let El Moussa know that the crew was ready to start filming their next segment. Apparently, he didn’t like the way his ex informed him of the news and he erupted into a “verbal tirade” that was extremely hurtful toward Haack, according to TMZ. Besides cruelly calling her a “washed-up loser,” he also claimed he was “winning” because “the world knows you’re crazy!” Ouch.

So bringing Young to set might have been a good idea if she’s the peacemaker between the former couple. She posted an Instagram Story selfie with El Moussa of them cozying up together. “Babies filming at one of his flips today,” she wrote on the photo. “Go to work with hubby day.” (See the photo at People.) The Selling Sunset star always seems publicly supportive toward Haack, so that might have helped the situation somewhat.

But it doesn’t bode well for El Moussa and Haack’s current co-parenting situation as they share daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5. An insider told People, “They’re exes who share a history and children and a workplace, but outside of co-parenting, they’re not friends.” That has to make both their work and home life very stressful as they are currently filming the 10th season of their successful home renovation show. It also makes us curious as to whether they can continue working side-by-side presenting a happy image of exes on TV when we know the reality is far different — and that’s probably a decision HGTV is going to have to make if tensions continue to escalate.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity exes who will always be friends.

