Ben Affleck May Finally Be Taking Jennifer Lopez’s Style Advice With This Cleaned-Up New Look

Ben Affleck is back to his Bennifer 1.0 look, thanks to the influence of Jennifer Lopez. The actor, who is a huge fan of the rumpled look, is stepping up his style to match that of his iconic girlfriend. Even when he’s gambling while on vacation at a Monte Carlo casino, Affleck needed to show off his best A-list glam.

According to Page Six, The Way Back actor showed up looking like a sharp-dressed man decked out in a crisply pressed white shirt and a tailored black suit — no doubt the JLo influence is being felt here. (See the photos here.) Affleck would rather hang out in a t-shirt and jeans with his Dunkin’ Donuts coffee in his hand, but there’s something about Jenny from the Block that gets him into the high-fashion mode. Yes, we know it’s true love, especially after seeing those steamy PDA photos in Capri on Thursday.

But of course, this Mediterranean vacation would not be complete without Alex Rodriguez showing off his sense of style either. We have to hand it to the former MLB player because he’s usually seen looking pretty coiffed, but we know donning a suit usually comes with the territory in his post-sports broadcasting career. He also made sure to share the perfect thirst-trap photos on the yacht under the outdoor shower and of course, reminding us how well he cleans up later in his finest threads.

We do love that JLo always encourages the person she’s dating to step up and match her level of fashion. For Affleck, it’s a bigger reach since he gravitates toward comfort, but he always seems eager to dress in a snappy outfit when Lopez is by his side. (Who could forget their incredible 2003 Oscar look?) We’re already getting a hint of what is to come from their superyacht vacation, but we can’t wait for the big Bennifer 2.0 return.

