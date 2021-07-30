Paulina Porizkova’s New Bikini Photo Is a Scathing Takedown of ‘Anti-Aging’ Products

If there was any doubt about it, Paulina Porizkova showed her longtime Instagram followers once again that she is totally here for embracing her age and her natural beauty. The model, who has always made a point to be totally transparent about getting older, shared a new bikini photo on the social media platform that featured her in a taupe two-piece. Along with the glowing image, Porizkova added in her caption a complete rebuke of anti-aging products.

Related story Paulina Porizkova Just Debuted the Cheekiest Baywatch-Inspired Bikini Video

“Combat age. Reverse aging. Rejuvenate. Anti age. None of this is possible,” she began the caption to her post. “Yet, if you do an internet search on aging, this is what you’ll get. Pills, potions and workouts to fight the aging process.

You know what the only way to stop aging? Dying.”

Porizkova went on to explain that she doesn’t “want to fight myself everyday for the rest of my life. But I do want to make the best of what I was given,” she wrote. “And I want to shine a bright light in the dark corners of the shame that is heaped on women for daring to age. I can’t change the world alone, but if you feel like I do, there are these some amazing women here on IG that I get inspired by everyday.”

In an effort to spread the love, Porizkova highlighted a number of women in her caption who “are accepting their aging and making it beautiful.” Some of those women included model Rachel Peru, Yazemeenah Rossi, and Andie MacDowell, who recently became an internet obsession for showing off her voluminous, natural, gray hair on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

Of course, at the bottom of her caption, Porizkova noted that she “picked this photo of me looking my best,” and highlighted that she was using no filters whatsoever. Porizkova has been a champion of embracing her age for a while now, and we’ve loved seeing her go on this journey! Hopefully, her message continues to inspire many, many more of her followers.

Before you go, click here to see actresses over 50 who are more successful now than ever.

