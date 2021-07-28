Chrishell Stause Is Feeling the ‘J.Lo Effect’ After Revealing She’s Dating Selling Sunset Boss

Jennifer Lopez’s romance with Ben Affleck is having a major effect on one particular Selling Sunset personality: Chrishell Stause. The real estate agent and actress revealed some pretty juicy news by sharing a few cozy photos of her with boss Jason Oppenheim — and they confirmed their relationship is officially on.

Related story Kourtney Kardashian Reveals It's Really Over with Scott Disick Amid Steamy PDA Photos with Travis Barker

Just like Bennifer, the couple is vacationing in Capri, Italy with other members of the Netflix cast, including Amanza Smith, Jason’s twin brother Brett Oppenheim, Mary Fitzgerald and her husband Romain Bonnet, and model Tina Louise, who is reportedly dating Brett. The hot new couple decided it was time to reveal their secret with a carousel of photos on Instagram that showed them getting closer and closer — by the last two photos, they were kissing each other. And of course, the caption gave a nod to their summer-loving inspiration, “The JLo effect. 🤷🏻‍♀️, ” Stause wrote.

No one was happier about this news than Bonnet, who joked in the comments, “So happy for you guys! Finally, people will stop with Jason and Mary hopefully.” (Selling Sunset fans understand how close Jason and Fitzgerald are as friends, and yes, former significant others.) Jason’s rep confirmed the relationship to People and noted that the dating situation began recently. “Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship,” Jason told the entertainment site. “I care about her deeply and we are very happy together.”

This could add a whole new level of drama to the show. The cast just wrapped the fourth season, so this cast trip is their summer vacation before they head into filming the fifth season — so yes, that means we get to see Jason and Stause’s romance play out on-screen. We are curious to see how this develops, especially after the third season focused heavily on the soap star’s broken heart after her split with husband Justin Hartley. The fourth season is expected to debut on Netflix later this year — with a full-on office romance.