Oprah Winfrey Just Sold This Massive $14 Million Home in a Billionaire Hotspot of Washington State

Raise your hand if you’ve ever bought a house sight-unseen and then sold it because you’re “too busy” to use it? The only hand raised might be Oprah Winfrey, who just unloaded her Orcas Island, Washington estate for $14 million after originally buying it for $8 million in 2018.

Puget Sound Business Journal got the inside scoop (and the photos) of the major real estate deal — and we have to talk about this property because it looks more like a resort lodge than an average home. The 43-acre compound is located right on the water, showcasing the gorgeous views of the San Juan Islands of the Pacific Northwest. The main house (you knew there would be more than one, right?) has three stories, 10,251 square feet, four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms.

There are several other homes on the property with amenities that include a greenhouse, a beach and a stunning wine cellar. The main home boasts a completely renovated interior that was built with recycled beams, vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light streaming in. No detail was left unturned from the restored barn doors in the bathroom to the artisanal front gate decorated with metalwork — it is clear that Oprah spent a fortune on the renovations for a property we are not sure she ever stayed in. The real showcase piece of the home is the second-story entertainment loft that has a screening room, music studio and shuffleboard. Now we need to know, is Oprah an active shuffleboard participant?

It’s sad to see that Oprah didn’t get to enjoy the property since it is pretty spectacular, but she’s still a business owner on the island with her longtime fitness trainer, Bob Greene. They own several commercial properties on Orcas Island and plan to continue their investments there. Oprah’s real estate broker, Wally Gudgell, told the real-estate publication that the talk show host was “too busy and never going to really use it,” since she spends most of her time at her Montecito, California estate these days. At least this property can be enjoyed by its new owner, but we do have to say that Oprah sure does have good taste when it comes to buying property and restoring it to its full beauty.

