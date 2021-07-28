Prince William & Kate Middleton Have the Most to Lose With Prince Harry’s New Memoir

With so much chatter about Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir and the speculation about what it will include, several royal experts are chiming in with their opinions. It’s hard to get everyone to agree when it comes to the royal feud, but two insiders both agree that Prince William and Kate Middleton have the most to lose when it comes to Harry’s book.

Related story Princess Diana Leaked to the Press That Prince Charles Was Missing William’s First Day of School

Royal photographer Kent Gavin, who will be appearing in BritBox‘s new documentary, Wedding of the Century, on July 29, feels that William and Kate are the ones who truly hold the key to the monarchy’s survival. “The royal family is in good hands with Kate and William… with them at least,” he exclusively told SheKnows’ Louisa Ballhaus. “I hope the institution will see it through over the next 100 years, the way things are changing so rapidly in all our lives, you just don’t know.” But their success could be dependent upon what Harry writes about the couple in his memoir.

Royal photographer, Kent Gavin, tells SheKnows all about how Princess Diana shared behind-the palace-wall stories in very subtle ways. https://t.co/X92VKbZbzX — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 27, 2021

“With Megan and Harry, I think time will heal that rift and they will get back. I hope so, but there’s a big problem now, of course, about these books that Harry is threatening to write, so we’ll have to see what comes out of that… it depends, as I say, how much more of this is going to come out,” Gavin added. “And also at the moment, he’s still got the support of the British public.”

Gavin’s thoughts on Prince of Sussex’s 2022 book almost mirror what Ingrid Seward, the editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, had to say to GB News, via the Express. She believes that Duke of Cambridge has a lot at stake because “there is a row between William and Harry” and there are concerns the Duke of Sussex might say “inappropriate” things about the palace. She warns, “It’s not Harry’s future, he is out of it now, but it is William’s future.”

Harry is the one generating headlines and he currently has the world’s attention for every move he and wife Meghan Markle make. Both experts believe that he should give careful thought to the content inside the book because the future of the monarchy is in question — and the next generation on the throne has nothing to do with Sussexes, but everything to do with the Cambridges.

Gavin also cautions, “We are the really the last royal family who have got any clout, if you like, all over Europe,” — and that could be in jeopardy if Harry’s memoir causes long-lasting damage to the institution. But the stateside royal also has to remember that if he wants to heal the rift between him and his brother, he will give consideration to the topics he discusses, which will hopefully focus on his own journey, not on his older brother’s path to the throne.

Before you go, click here to see the 100 best photos of the royal family from the past 20 years.

