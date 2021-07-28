Vanessa Williams’ Bikini Body at 58 Is the Hot Mom Photo You Need Today

Vanessa Williams is showing why it is hot girl summer at any age with her latest shot on Instagram. She has us and her celebrity friends applauding for posting such an incredible picture to share — and it’s a great reminder that age is just a number.

Related story April Love Geary Is Defending Her Right As a Mom to Post Sexy Bikini Pics Like This One

The former Desperate Housewives star is probably empowering a few moms out there today after showing off her fit figure in a white bikini at sunset. She hilariously captioned the photo, “Are we doing bikini shots in our early 50s? Ok.” If you didn’t know, Williams is 58 years old — so we are going to thank her for inspiring us to hit the treadmill today because she looks fabulous. We weren’t the only ones who thought so either, a few celebs jumped into the comments to praise her.

America’s Next Top Model coach Jay Manuel said, “🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 YAAAAASSSSSSS!! 🔥🔥🔥.” Williams’ Ugly Betty co-star Becki Newton apparently was at a loss for words when she wrote, “Wow wow wow wow wow.” And Maria Shriver simply emoji-applauded with, “👏👏awesome.”

As a mom of four to daughters, Melanie Hervey, 34, Jillian Hervey, 32, and son Devin Hervey, 28, from her first marriage to Ramon Hervey II, and daughter Sasha Gabriella Fox, 21, from her second marriage to former NBA player Rick Fox, she has always made fitness a priority. One of her favorite ways to stay in shape is salsa dancing, which came from her 1997 starring role in the movie, Dance with Me. “I go out and salsa with friends, especially in the summertime. Now, that’s incredible cardio,” she told Prevention magazine, via Pop Sugar. “Not only are you dancing nonstop, but the music keeps you going — you could be dancing for hours and dripping with sweat and not even feel like you’re winded or working.”

We might take a fitness tip or two considering how incredible she looks — and we hope she keeps sharing those hot mom photos. If you’re feeling a bikini moment, show it off!

Before you go, click here to see actresses over 50 who are more successful now than ever.

