Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Secured the Approval of the Only Two Exes Who Matter

It seems like it’s been absolute smooth sailing for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The couple has been thriving on their tropical getaway to St. Tropez for Lopez’s 52nd birthday, where they made their romance Instagram official. But as the celebrations wind down and this new and improved “Bennifer” returns to the mainland, reality is going to settle in as they make plans for their future. Thankfully, the support of their former spouses isn’t something they’ll reportedly have to worry about.

Related story Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Just Toured a $65 Million Mansion They Might Live In Together

According to a new report from Entertainment Tonight, Affleck and Lopez have the full support of their former spouses, Jennifer Garner and Marc Anthony. “Jen Garner and Marc Anthony are continuing to be supportive and there doesn’t seem to be any ill will across the board. They all just want what’s best for each other and their families,” the source explained.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are both on their previously planned France trip but not as a couple. https://t.co/MTXH55Xq8C — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 26, 2021

Affleck and Garner were married from 2005 until their divorce in 2018 and share three children together — Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. Lopez was previously married to Marc Anthony from 2004 until their divorce in 2014, and they share 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme. It also seems that Lopez and Affleck’s kids are onboard with the relationship, too.

“Their kids just want to see their parents happy and they are what is most important to both of them. J.Lo’s kids are so glad to see their mom so in love,” the source explained. It does seem like everything is falling into place for Lopez and Affleck this time around. The couple have been making an effort to spend time with each other’s children, and Affleck has even joined the “On The Floor” singer as she tours homes in Los Angeles to relocate her family.

While the couple settles into this new chapter of their life, the source also reiterated just how “serious” they are. “They have insane, on another level, chemistry. They are both super passionate and are head over heels with each other, just like they once were,” ET’s source shared. “This time around, however, they both really feel like this is it.”

Before you go, click here to see a complete timeline of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship.

