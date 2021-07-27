Jenna Dewan’s Daughter Everly Has a Very Specific Request for Her Mom’s Wedding to Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan’s engagement to actor Steve Kazee happened a month before she had their son, Callum, 16 months, and just before the world went into quarantine last March. So let’s just say the wedding planning hasn’t been a priority — until now.

The upcoming star of Come Dance with Me revealed to The Knot that she is starting to plan the details of their big day, and while she has a “destination wedding” in mind, she’s promising that it will have “an emphasis on simplicity and on presence.” One person whose presence is important to Dewan is eight-year-old daughter, Everly, from her first marriage to Channing Tatum. Her daughter already knows what type of role she wants to play in her mom’s wedding, and it’s an important one: flower girl. “Evie would never forgive me if I did not let her be the flower girl. She would never speak to me again — that’s how much it means to her,” the actress laughed to The Knot, via ET.

It sounds like Everly is going to be the best flower girl a mom could ask for, and she’s also relishing her role as big sis to her little bro. Dewan boasted about her daughter’s participation in being mommy’s little helper. “She knows to get the wipes [for diaper changes]. I encourage her to help,” the former dancer told People. “I let her pick out what he’s going to wear during the day and his outfits for bedtime. She also has a lullaby that she likes to sing to him.”

Everly doesn’t often make appearances on her parents’ social media accounts, but they’ve slowly been introducing her to the world. Tatum recently shared a gorgeous sunset photo of the two of them standing on a beach while Everly was featured on Dewan’s account on their winter trip to Australia while her mom was filming her upcoming CBS dance show. And we will likely see Everly in her full flower girl regalia when her mom walks down the aisle — on a day Dewan is promising will be a “great time celebrating together.”

