Britney Spears’ New Lawyer Alleges Father Jamie Spears Mishandled His Daughter’s Fortune in Conservatorship

Where exactly did all of Britney Spears’ money go? That’s what her new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, is asking the court as he seeks permission to add accountant Jason Rubin to the conservatorship in place of Spears’ father, Jamie Spears. The filing goes even further as to allege that Jamie has “dissipated” the bulk of her wealth, according to Variety.

Related story Ivanka Trump’s Consulting Fees Could Make Her a Legal Target

Rosengart isn’t the first person to sound the alarm on the finances of the controversial conservatorship. Forbes magazine questioned in February why she’s only worth about $60 million when she successfully produced four albums, four world tours and her four-year Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood that delivered $137.7 million, per Caesars Entertainment. In addition, it was The New York Times that revealed the handsome $16,000 a month salary that Jamie was receiving along with constantly fighting his daughter in court, using her estate funds to pay his lawyers.

“Indeed, serious questions abound concerning Mr. Spears’s potential misconduct, including conflicts of interest, conservatorship abuse and the evident dissipation of Ms. Spears’s fortune, which Mr. Spears has effectively controlled since 2008,” Rosengart wrote in the court documents obtained by Variety. With so many injustices already revealed during Britney’s recent June 23rd testimony to the judge, it’s quite possible that more unsavory details will come to light when it comes to the pop star’s finances.

The case is moving swifter now that the “Toxic” singer has been able to hire her own lawyer to represent her best interests. After fighting this conservatorship for over a decade, her voice is finally being heard. Britney is reminding everyone that she “deserve[s] to have a life” and she will no longer be silenced by her father or anyone else associated with her unbearable conservatorship.

Before you go, click here to see the net worth of 15 mega-rich celebrity kids.

