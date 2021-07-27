Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Got Close Enough to Each Other to Wave Hello in Monaco Today

The summer of Bennifer couldn’t get any crazier, but wait — it has. Jennifer Lopez and ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez had originally planned to spend her birthday together in the Mediterranean before their breakup and both kept their vacation plans with a similar itinerary. Their holidays are so alike that their yachts sailed right by each other in Monaco on Tuesday, per the Daily Mail.

But Lopez and Affleck probably weren’t bothered that the former baseball player was nearby because their $130 million, 85-meter superyacht is a behemoth compared to Rodriguez’s $32 million, 55-meter boat. Plus, we know that JLo and The Way Back star don’t have a care in the world when they are around each other — their love bubble is impenetrable and their yacht game is strong.

Jennifer Lopez’s vacation yacht. KCS Presse/MEGA.

The duo is enjoying The Valerie, a seven-bedroom vacation paradise that also includes a full gym, a screening room and a steam room. The price tag for one week also puts any episode of Bravo TV’s Below Deck to shame, Lopez and Affleck plunked down $1,119,000 for their luxury cruise, per Boat International. (See more incredible photos of The Valerie at the Daily Mail.)

Now A-Rod is doing OK, too. He certainly isn’t suffering by any means on his $312,000 per week yacht. The Ocean Paradise boasts six bedrooms, “a relaxing Zen garden” and a pool with a waterfall, per Yacht Charter Fleet. It also has a dance floor, which should come in handy on Tuesday night where the former MLB star is reportedly hosting his 46th birthday party for 50 of his closest friends, who just happen to be vacationing in Monaco at the moment, according to Page Six.

Bennifer likely didn’t make the cut for Rodriguez’s birthday party invite list, but we knew JLo let that ship sail long ago.

