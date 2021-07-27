Congratulations to Paris Hilton, Pregnant at 40 & Expecting Her First Child With Her Fiancé

Paris Hilton is pregnant and we simply can’t believe it. It seems like just yesterday that the heiress-slash-socialite was on The Simple Life learning how to flip burgers with counterpart Nicole Richie, but both those ladies have totally transformed their lives today. Richie shares kids Harlow and Sparrow with husband Joel Madden, and Page Six has just revealed that Hilton is expecting her first child with fiancé Carter Reum after opening up earlier this year about undergoing IVF treatments. We couldn’t be more excited for Hilton — and for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills breakout star Kathy Hilton to welcome another grandchild!

Hilton has been opening up more and more about her family plans over the past few years, telling the LadyGang podcast a few months before getting engaged to Reum that she wanted to have a boy and girl twin after having frozen her eggs: “First one, we’re planning it already, is going to be a boy and girl twin. When you freeze your eggs, you can pick if you get a boy, you get a girl, you get twins.”

Reum proposed to Hilton in February 2021, and their family planning has clearly only picked up speed since. Hilton was previously engaged to actor Chris Zylka, Greek socialite Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis, and model Jason Shaw before settling down with entrepreneur Reum, whom she began dating in Dec. 2019.

We’re wishing Paris Hilton and her fiancé so much luck as they become new parents — and yeah, we wouldn’t mind a peek at pregnant Paris on RHOBH. Here’s hoping she alludes to it on her new Netflix reality show Cooking With Paris, out next month.

