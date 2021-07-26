Alex Rodriguez Was Caught Looking At This Jennifer Lopez Birthday Tribute on Instagram

There was one more small surprise in store for Jennifer Lopez’s 52nd birthday. While the singer was soaking up the sun and recreating that iconic “Jenny From the Block” butt grab on a yacht with Ben Affleck, a number of family members, friends, and even fans were sending the Hustlers star a slew of support and well-wishes on her special day. One such tribute came from Lopez’s sister, and it looks like the singer’s former fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, seemingly took the post as an opportunity to show his own support for his former partner, too.

Lopez’s younger sister, Lynda, took to Instagram on July 24 and shared a sweet selfie featuring her big sis. “Now it’s my turn to celebrate you!!” Lynda’s caption began. “My original BFF, I love you more than words can say. Not only are you the most fun, and my ride or die, You light the world and show me what’s possible and are my inspiration always. Sometimes I can’t believe I was so lucky that God put the beautiful soul that is you into my life. Wishing you your best birthday yet!”

Once the post was shared on Instagram, Rodriguez seemingly gave the tribute his seal of approval, giving the selfie a “like,” and it definitely has us wondering how much Lopez’s ex was thinking about her on her big day. It can’t be helping that the couple was reportedly planning on taking a trip to France together for her birthday this July, and that Lopez appears to have gone ahead with that plan with Ben Affleck instead. Of course, Rodriguez didn’t cancel his plans either: you can catch him in St. Tropez, suspiciously close to Lopez and Affleck, and partying with friends on an equally decadent yacht.

This isn’t the first time that Rodriguez has commented on family or friends’ posts related to Lopez, and we couldn’t help but notice that he didn’t extend the same double-tap to Lopez’s first official Bennifer pic on the ‘Gram. If he’s trying to be friends, we suspect she’d prefer a friendly (and straightforward!) text.

