Jennifer Lopez Has a Romantic New Piece of Jewelry Celebrating Her Ben Affleck Relationship

For anyone doubting Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship the second time around, forget it — they are in it to win it. After becoming Instagram official and recreating that famous “Jenny from the Block” butt grab, we have no doubt these two are serious.

Now, Lopez is finding a new way to keep her beau close to her — a delicate necklace spelling out his name — “B-E-N.” (See the photos on Page Six.) The Hustlers star was spotted in Monaco with the new accessory and we have to wonder if it was a gift from someone special for her 52nd birthday? The gold chain with Affleck’s name was layered with a significant pear-shaped diamond necklace, so it was hard not to draw attention to her anything-but-casual Mediterranean sense of style. She also added a cute sun hat and a floral mask to her white sundress while out shopping in Monaco, but there was no Affleck in sight during this particular outing.

But that’s OK, fans got exactly what they wanted with the JLo’s smokin’ hot bikini shots and the bonus photo of her and the Oscar winner in a steamy embrace. These two know how to put on a show and we are buying VIP tickets to Bennifer 2.0.

With the couple moving at lightning speed, Lopez relocating to the West Coast and the duo slowly integrating their kids from their prior marriages — could an engagement be far behind? We know that the couple has always been over-the-top, impulsive and wildly in love — whether it is 2003 or 2021 — so we are keeping our eyes open for a return of the pink engagement ring. Knowing these two, that moment is just around the corner.

