Ivanka Trump’s Reported Effect on Donald Trump Is a Father-Daughter Dynamic We Can’t Quite Get Behind

Ivanka Trump’s significant role as a senior adviser to father Donald Trump’s administration was never more apparent than on Jan. 6, the day of the insurrection at the Capitol building. With new insight on what happened behind the scenes that day, it’s hard to believe her job was more of a therapist than a White House professional that day.

The recently released Trump book, I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, dives deep into how dysfunctional this father-daughter day was. While Donald was stoking the fires of his fanbase, the White House staff was trying to get the former president to understand that Vice President Mike Pence was obligated to certify the election results. Ivanka spent most of the day trying to figure out ways to “calm her father and convince him to see the situation rationally,” per the book obtained by SheKnows. Now we have to remember that not only are they describing the emotional state of the 45th President of the United States on that day, we are also talking about a daughter having to figure out a way to level out her dad’s understanding of the situation — and that doesn’t sit well with us at all.

Donald kept the temperatures rising with his inflammatory tweets, which put the lives of Pence and other members of Congress at risk with the out-of-control rioters. According to Leonnig and Rucker, Ivanka spent a majority of her day running interference to the Oval Office in hopes of knocking some sense into her dad. “I’m going down to my dad. This has to stop,” she reportedly said after watching the escalating crowds on TV. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was the one begging Ivanka to do something. “I need you to come back down here,” Meadows would tell her. “We’ve got to get this under control.” Then the duo would try to talk some sense into Donald and get him to reach out to his supporters at the Capitol and tell them to back down.

The book also has a source describing Ivanka as “a stable pony,” and it’s downright unsettling. The book notes, “When the racehorse gets too agitated, you bring the stable pony in to calm him down.” This entire situation was a stressful day and Ivanka was expected to regulate her father while he’s sitting in the Oval Office. It’s hard to believe that he would listen to no one else but her, but it also gives Americans a look at how frightening and out of control the events of the entire day were. No one was leading the country and a New York City socialite turned presidential adviser essentially had the future of democracy laying in her hands.

