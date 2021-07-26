Sarah Ferguson Felt She Wasn’t ‘Worthy’ to Go to Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Wedding

When talking about the royal family, it’s always fascinating to hear from Sarah Ferguson about her controversial time as Prince Andrew’s wife. She’s never really left the inner circle, having stayed close with her ex, but despite the terrible treatment she received from the media and the palace, she remains loyal to them.

With the senior royals running hot and cold on their relationship with the Duchess of York, she offered perspective on the 2011 wedding invite snub from Prince William and Kate Middleton — and her insight might surprise you (and break your heart). Ferguson told Town & Country magazine that she didn’t fight the decision because she felt she wasn’t “worthy” of getting an invitation for such a big day. She chose to remove herself from the situation, explaining, “I took myself to Thailand, actually, to be far away from it so that I could try and heal.”

Even though some of the pain has subsided, Ferguson told Oprah Winfrey in 2011 that it was “so difficult” to be excluded. “I wanted to be there with my girls and to be getting them dressed and to go as a family,” she told Winfrey. “And also it was so hard because the last bride up that aisle was me.”

She did manage to score an invite to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in 2018, but we also have to remember that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very close to Ferguson’s daughter, Princess Eugenie. And just like Harry and Meghan, she’s also been critical of the royal family and how rigid the royal protocols are. You didn’t marry the fairy tale, you married a man,” she said in a 1996 interview with Winfrey. “You fell in love and married a man, and then you have to come to terms with the fairy tale. Now it’s not a fairy tale, it’s real life.”

Even though the royal family has caused her so much pain and didn’t support her during her own scandals, Ferguson continues to stand by ex-husband Prince Andrew’s side — maybe because she knows how easy it is for them to shut her out again.

