Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Planned the Romantic France Trip She’s On With Ben Affleck Now

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been soaking up the sun in France for the “On The Floor” singer’s 52nd birthday. So far, the new and improved “Bennifer” has already gone viral for that Instagram official picture, and basically recreating an iconic moment from Lopez’s “Jenny From the Block” music video (the butt grab, to be explicit here). But while Lopez and Affleck have been basking in the glow of celebrations, Lopez’s ex Alex Rodriguez has also been spotted in the French Rivera — and now we know why.

While Lopez and Affleck were in St. Tropez, Rodriguez was spotted in the same stunning vacation spot around the same time, and it wasn’t a coincidence. “Before they broke up, J.Lo and A-Rod had planned a trip together to the French Rivera for her birthday,” a source told E! “Ultimately, he decided not to change his plans and still go — and she also decided to keep her trip but go with Ben, which is why they’re all there right now.”

It's Jennifer Lopez's birthday, but Bennifer fans got the gift. 😍 https://t.co/EWiNZaerOm — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 24, 2021

Rodriguez and Lopez share the same birthday month — with the Hustlers star celebrating on July 24 and the former Yankees player three days later on July 27. Of course, during their four-year relationship, making plans for such an occasion seemed like the perfect way for the formerly engaged couple to commemorate their respective birthdays. Unfortunately, by April 2021, it was clear that Lopez and Rodriguez were over for good.

The two released a joint statement on April 15, which effectively ended their engagement. At first, it seemed like Rodriguez was eager to win Lopez back. But after the singer’s secluded trip to Montana with Affleck in May, it became clear that she was ready to rekindle her romance with the Argo filmmaker — to whom she was engaged in the early aughts, before they split in early 2004.

As for how Lopez and Affleck’s romance is going so far? Well, if it wasn’t clear from the photos of Lopez’s birthday getaway, “Bennifer 2.0” seems stronger than ever. “They held hands, they hugged each other close and they kissed,” a source told E! of the couple’s time on their trip. “They sailed around from Monaco and went to St. Tropez. Ben and J.Lo spent time laying out on the top deck and making out. They couldn’t get enough of each other.”

