Ben Affleck Just Recreated That Famous Butt Grab From J.Lo’s ‘Jenny From the Block’ Video

Clearly, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are having a blast celebrating her 52nd birthday. The iconic duo spent the weekend on a gorgeous yacht, and things are getting hot. The pair went Instagram official yesterday after Lopez posted a snapshot of herself kissing Affleck. And if the latest paparazzi shots are any indication, it seems like these two can’t keep their hands off each other. Do you remember that iconic butt-grab from Lopez’s “Jenny From the Block” music video that Affleck starred in? (We do!) Well, it looks like he just recreated it — and we can’t help but think this media-savvy couple knew exactly what they were doing.

It's Jennifer Lopez's birthday, but Bennifer fans got the gift. 😍 https://t.co/EWiNZaerOm — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 24, 2021

TMZ secured the photos of the pair lounging on the yacht together and one picture, in particular, stood out. Affleck unapologetically grabs Lopez’s butt as she sticks her tongue out and appears to look at the camera. We love their free-spirited energy and how no matter who’s around, they show their affection for one another. It looks like these two rekindled their romance back in May and have been together ever since, even going on house-hunting trips together and spending time with each other’s kids.

Their Bennifer 2.0 reunion, after over a decade apart, seems to be proof that if it’s meant to be, it will be. We’re curious to see where their rekindled romance leads — maybe to marriage this time around? If two people deserve to find lifetime love, it’s these two.

