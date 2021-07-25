Amanda Kloots Slams Online Troll Who Criticized Her for Dating ‘Already’

Amanda Kloots is standing up to critics who think she’s started dating too soon after her husband’s death. The mom of one and co-host of The Talk was married to Tony-nominated actor Nick Cordero, who tragically lost his life last year after a months-long battle with COVID-19, leaving Kloots to raise their son Elvis, now 2. On Friday, Kloots shared on The Talk that she’s finally started dating again — and apparently, some of her online fans took that as an opportunity to criticize her for what we can only imagine was a difficult and deeply personal decision.

“Both of my husbands, I met doing Broadway shows. We became friends first, then we got married,” she revealed on the show. “Obviously with Nick, we had a child. I’ve never actually had to date. I just started dating again and it is so crazy to be dating for the first time at 39 years old. And it’s quite terrifying and really out of your element, and it’s just hard. It is hard.”

Still, she added, “It’s all wonderful. It’s wonderful people I’m meeting, and it’s been a great process so far. But I’ll just say it’s very hard without getting into too many details.”

Something that’s surely making it harder? Rude comments from total strangers who feel free to pass judgment. But don’t worry, Kloots made sure to stand up for herself. Per People, she called out one such comment on her recent Instagram Story. A commenter on a post of hers wrote, “Dating already wow that was fast” and Kloots was not having it. “A comment on my recent post. Please read below,” she wrote on the screenshot of the comment, which she circled in red. She responded to the message, tagging the commenter and writing, “How dare you judge anyone especially someone going through this process. I will address this soon guys I promise. There’s too much to say and too much that widows deal with to not talk about it. Until then I will call out anyone who is rude enough to comment like this.”

Good for Kloots for standing her ground! The grieving process is different for everyone and no one — let’s repeat no one — should judge when someone begins to move on. We wish her the best in her dating endeavors and commend her for getting back out there. After the year she’s had, she deserves some newfound happiness in her life.

