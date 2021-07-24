Stop Everything Because Jennifer Lopez Just Posted a Bennifer Photo

It’s Jennifer Lopez’s birthday, but Bennifer fans got the gift they’ve been waiting for! Celebrating her 52nd birthday, the singer made her relationship Instagram-official and finally shared the photo with boyfriend Ben Affleck that we’ve all been dying to see. Of course, we’ve made do until now with paparazzi pictures of family dinners and trips to Orlando, but we couldn’t be happier that these two have finally posted a photo together — and let’s just say, it didn’t disappoint. J.Lo shared a series of smoking-hot bikini snapshots and well, that last one has really caught our eye. There it is, folks: A photo of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kissing.

In the photo, Lopez wore a gorgeous yacht getup; a Valentino bikini, a beautiful patterned cover-up, and, of course, a pair of pink heels. Affleck wore a relaxed navy button-up and a pair of khakis. She wrote, “5 2 … what it do …💗.” We feel like that heart is definitely hinting at her feelings for Affleck. We kind of love how she had a full-on photo shoot for this Instagram official post. Okay, so maybe it wasn’t just for the post, but still, it’s totally a J.Lo move. Fans were loving the Bennifer confirmation. One wrote, “I love that you made it official the best way possible❤️.” Another wrote, “I’M SOOOO HAPPY FOR YOU BOTH 😭😭😭😭 my heart can’t take it!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #bennifer is real!!!!”

Shortly after posting the photos — which have garnered more than 2 million likes so far — Lopez followed up with a sexy video snippet, where she poses like the boss she is and says, “FIFTY. TWO.” And we’re sure that’s Affleck’s voice we hear off camera, saying “Yes! Give it to ’em!” and “Whooo! Hell-o” as Lopez twirls, walks, and poses.

Whooo! Hello, indeed. Who else cannot wait for more steamy Bennifer photos? Who knows, maybe Affleck will post the next romantic pic. Either way, we’ll stay tuned for more. And happy birthday, J.Lo!.

