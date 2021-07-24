Tori Spelling Praises Daughter Stella’s Modeling Debut & Details Bullying That ‘Dimmed’ Her Fire

If there’s one thing we love to see, it’s a supportive mom. Tori Spelling has been a constant advocate for her daughter, Stella Mcdermott, and we would say she’s her number one fan. And while taking a moment to post a proud-mama tribute to her daughter on the occasion of her very first modeling shoot, Spelling also used her platform to reveals more details of a heartbreaking problem her teen daughter has faced: bullying. Although it may seem like Stella is a happy and lucky child, born into a very fortunate family, it hasn’t protected her from being picked on. And in her latest Instagram post, Spelling reveals just how much her daughter has been affected by bullying — and how this modeling job for Petite ‘n’ Pretty’s back-to-school campaign helped Stella get “her groove back.”

Related story Busy Philipps Is 'So Proud' of Child Birdie for Landing Their First Acting Gig in New Rom-Com Series

Spelling shared a series of snapshots from the photoshoot, writing in the caption that her 13-year-old daughter “is an amazing human. Heart of gold & always leads [with] kindness. She’s innovative & creative and full of fire.” This is why, she continues, “it was so painful to see a young woman’s fire dimmed bc of bullying. Her bullying started in 5th grade…With Stella’s bullying came health issues. She developed headaches, stomachaches, panic attacks,& her asthma increased. Emotions can be pretty powerful & manifest into physical ailments. She missed a lot of school due to this.”

Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott, have previously talked about their kids’ experiences with bullying; on his podcast Daddy Issues, he even revealed that bullying led to long-term negative effects for Stella. “She had PTSD … she associated the school with something terrible happening,” he said.

We can only imagine how hard this must have been for Stella and our hearts go out to her — and any child who’s the victim of bullying. We’re glad to see that she has turned a corner, booking her first modeling gig and winning Master Chef. And clearly, she has a proud mama bear in Spelling standing up for her!

Before you go, click here to see celebrity kids who are all grown up.

