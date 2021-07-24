Britney Spears’ Sexy, Topless Selfie Has Us Speechless

Britney Spear’s Instagram is heating up. Throughout her conservatorship lawsuit drama, there’s no doubt that all eyes have been on Spears — and her social media posts. And as her battle for independence and control over her own life continues, it looks like Spears is celebrating her small victories and letting it all out on social media…literally. In her latest Instagram post, Spears posed topless, and we kind of love how much she’s celebrating her body. She looks strong and proud!

Related story Stop Everything Because Jennifer Lopez Just Posted a Bennifer Photo

Spears shared the photo, in which she’s wearing nothing but a tiny pair of unzipped jean shorts and covering her chest with her hands, to Instagram —and she looked stunning as ever. When Spears was recently granted the ability to choose her own lawyer, it seems like her Instagram posts started to reflect the small gain in freedom she earned, and she’s shared much of what she’s feeling in posts with long captions. But this post — ell, let’s just say the photo was worth 1,000 words. No caption is needed — just a simple emoji.

Not surprisingly, fans are loving this new open and honest Britney. One wrote “OUR GIRL BRITNEY IS BACK!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. YALL FORGOT ABOUT THE 2001- 2004 BRITNEY? LET HER REMIND YOU 🔥🔥🔥.” Even Paris Hilton had something to say about it, commenting with her iconic phrase, “That’s hot 😍🔥”

Although Spears’ family support seems limited at best, there’s no doubt that a huge group of people is rooting for her in this conservatorship battle — and cheering her on as she continues to find her voice on social media.

Before you go, click here to see the most important celebrity lawsuits over the past 15 years.